JEFFERSONVILLE — Mayor Mike Moore said he’s tired of seeing scooters left on sidewalks, along streets and even on ramps of the Big Four Bridge, so he’s directed legal counsel to research strengthening Jeffersonville ordinances to address the issue.
Moore raised the issue during Wednesday’s Jeffersonville Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. The for-rent scooters are programmed to die on the pedestrian bridge, as they’re banned from the Big Four, and Moore said some people are apparently just leaving them on the entrance ramps after they stall.
“They’re basically just abandoned until somebody comes and picks them up,” Moore said. “Somebody is going to come down on a bicycle and hit these things and there’s going to be some broken bones.”
Moore said he regularly notices the scooters left along sidewalks and streets in other areas in and near downtown.
Multiple companies rent scooters and bicycles on the Jeffersonville and Louisville sides of the Big Four. Bikes haven’t been a problem and cyclists and pedestrians shouldn’t have to swerve to avoid scooters left in the way, Moore said.
“This is a huge nuisance. It’s a public safety problem,” Moore said. “I want something put together to where we can go and pick these things up, and I want these things impounded and I want a fee paid from this company if they want them back.”
Moore suggested a fee of $25 per scooter. He instructed City Attorney Les Merkley to look into the matter.
Merkley said there are some rules already on the books that restrict the blocking of public rights-of-way including sidewalks. But he added the Jeffersonville City Council may need to approve additional enforcement measures.
“It says we can fine, but I don’t see that we have anything on the books that says that we can remove them, so we may have to clean that up with the city council,” Merkley said.
In other news from the meeting, the board agreed to an artisan agreement with Malliccaaii Green to serve as a guest teaching artist at the NoCo Arts Center.
Green will teach monthly art classes to middle school students this year in the NoCo Arts Center. The cost is $10 per student.
For more information, contact Jeffersonville Public Art Administrator Emily Dippie at edippie@cityofjeff.net.
