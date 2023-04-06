Nearing her five-year anniversary at the News and Tribune, Brooke McAfee has been named the newspaper’s senior reporter.
McAfee was raised in Floyd County and graduated from Floyd Central in 2014. She went on to graduate from Indiana University in 2018 with a degree in journalism. Shortly after graduation, McAfee returned to Southern Indiana where she started as a reporter in May 2018 at the News and Tribune.
McAfee is known for coverage of education in Clark and Floyd counties. She has also covered government over the past year, providing excellent reporting on major issues in the Southern Indiana community.
In her new role, McAfee will continue to report on government and education. She will also lead editorial projects and assist in other newsroom duties.
McAfee can be reached at brooke.mcafee@newsandtribune.com.
