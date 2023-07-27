SOUTHERN INDIANA — In her run for governor, Jennifer McCormick, former educator and state superintendent of public instruction, says she wants to put Hoosiers first.
“It’s not just about me,” McCormick said. “There are a lot of smart people in Indiana who need to be heard for solutions.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb will exit in 2025 because of term limits. McCormick announced her bid for governor in May. If elected, she said, she looks to focus on prioritizing better access to education, child care and health care, as well as increasing wages and job opportunities.
McCormick is one of only two Democrats in the race, joining Democrat Bob Kern against Republicans Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun; Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, former Attorney General Curtis Hill and Libertarian Donald Rainwater.
A New Castle native and former Republican, McCormick spent a decade as a special education and language arts teacher before being elected superintendent in 2016. She concluded her term in 2021, when she switched parties.
As she’s been touring the state in recent years, McCormick said she saw power and money driving decisions at the Statehouse rather than the good of Hoosiers. She said she wants to break through the Republican supermajority’s divisiveness using “common-sense” approaches.
“It was my decision to say, ‘OK, I can either complain, or I can be part of the solution,’” McCormick said. “I decided to throw my hat in the ring for the sole purpose of being a public servant in order to address the real issues.”
Despite the political divides among Hoosiers, McCormick said a majority of the people she spoke with were aligned on basic issues.
She said many families felt frustrated and powerless amid a lack of affordable, quality child care. This highlights the need for universal pre-K, she said, a goal she would work toward in the governor’s seat.
Increasing access to and streamlining funding for education is also a priority for McCormick. She said she thinks education is seen as a silo at the statehouse, with more comprehensive funding needed to expand and enrich the opportunities given to students.
“Child care is seen over here, universal pre-K gets a bucket, K-12 gets a bucket, and anything post high school,” she said. “We are living the dysfunction of that. We’ve done this for a decade now and no one’s winning — private schools aren’t winning, public schools aren’t winning, charter schools aren’t winning, kids aren’t winning.”
McCormick released a statement in June criticizing the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. She said parents she’s spoken with have told her their children plan to move out of state due to issues with health care in Indiana. McCormick emphasized the importance of giving Hoosiers access to affordable health care of all kinds, including support for people dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues, and allowing them to make their own decisions.
“That health care space, whether it’s a woman or a girl or whether that is the LGBTQ population — there are a lot of people who are very concerned, not just for themselves but for their family,” she said.
Other plans of McCormick if she takes office include increasing wages across Indiana, addressing the state’s lack of affordable housing and supporting environmental initiatives like decreasing deforestation.
She said she wants to see an expansion of programs allowing schools, businesses and large industries to move Indiana forward.
“To make sure that we are providing an economy that is strong but that also embraces a place where people want to live,” she said.
McCormick’s run presents some unique challenges. It’s been nearly two decades since a Democrat has been elected governor in Indiana, and she acknowledged she is up against a supermajority with money and power. However, she stands confident in her ability to win, already having donors and volunteers from both sides.
“I’m well aware of what we’re up against, and we’re going to work really hard to get out, meet people, still do a lot of listening,” she said.
Having once identified as a Republican gives her a unique perspective, she said. McCormick said she is working to cross party lines in her campaign and connect with Democrats and Republicans alike.
Most Republicans she’s had conversations with understand why she switched parties. She said she’s heard from many who are disillusioned with the actions of their party at the state and national levels. Straight-ticket voting can often focus on voting for the party as a whole instead of which candidate truly aligns with a voter’s beliefs, McCormick said, but she hopes people on all sides will give her a chance.
“The ‘get out the votes’ issue is front and center for me, because I really think what we’re seeing at the Statehouse does not reflect the majority of Hoosiers, and we are who we vote for,” she said. “If those are who are passionate about some of those issues, whether it’s a young adult or whether it’s a senior and everyone in between, we have to get them out to vote to have their voice so this extremism and the divisiveness will stop.”
If elected, McCormick would also be the first female governor in Indiana’s history. She said she is aware of how “monumental” her election would be.
“The momentum for that is humbling, but it is exciting,” she said. “I take that responsibility very seriously, and I think it’s time. It’s time for Indiana to welcome a female as the next governor.”
The Indiana gubernatorial election will be Nov. 5, 2024. The race is gearing up to be the most expensive gubernatorial primary in the state’s history, Axios reported. According to Axios, which reported on how much Indiana’s GOP candidates for governor raised so far in 2023, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun is in the lead, having raised $2.2 million. McCormick told Axios she has raised $250,000 so far this year for her campaign.
