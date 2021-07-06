NEW ALBANY — It was a request that caught her off guard, but one month after her husband’s death, Deanna McLaughlin followed through on her commitment.
McLaughlin was selected during a Floyd County Democratic Party Caucus on Tuesday to fill the District 4 New Albany City Council seat. It’s a position her husband, Pat McLaughlin, held for over 13 years before he died June 6 following a brief illness.
Deanna McLaughlin embraced the opportunity while conceding the pain of Pat’s death is still palpable for her family. She recalled a conversation that she had with her husband after his illness worsened.
“He said ‘Deanna, if anything ever happens to me, I want you to step up and take my council seat,’” she said inside the party’s headquarters following the caucus.
“When he asked me that, at first I was laughing it off. I don’t really know much about politics, and he leaves big shoes to fill. Then the reality of it becomes surreal because look at where we’re at now.”
Under state guidelines, the political party of the deceased council member is responsible for calling a caucus to choose a replacement. Typically precinct officials within the district meet during the caucus to examine candidates before a decision is made.
In this case, Deanna McLaughlin was the only candidate to enter the fray. She will serve the remainder of the term, which runs through 2023.
Adam Dickey, chair of the Floyd County Democratic Party, said there would have likely been multiple candidates had she not been interested, but party members respected her wish to replace her late husband.
She is expected to be sworn in by a judge Wednesday and be seated for Thursday’s council meeting.
Deanna McLaughlin said her husband was driven by a passion to see New Albany succeed and flourish during his nearly four terms in office and that she intends to lead in a way that will reflect the same principles.
“I just want to go in the same direction that my husband was going in and continue to make improvements to our beautiful city, and to be as involved as I can be in making productive things happen,” she said. “I really do care about people and I feel like I will do a good job and continue on the path my husband would have wanted me to take.”
Dickey emphasized that while he considered Pat McLaughlin a friend, Deanna wasn’t put forth as his replacement simply because she was his wife. Dickey said she’s smart, caring and will serve District 4 residents with pride.
“Politics is a labor of love in many ways. It’s love of your community, love of what you can build in your community. I think Pat exhibited that very well, and I think that’s really what’s driven Deanna,” Dickey said.
New Albany has blossomed over the last decade with improvements to infrastructure, parks and the city’s financial standing, and Deanna McLaughlin knows the history of the council’s role in bolstering the community, he continued.
“I think Deanna will also offer a fresh voice in that she’s now the second woman to be on our city council,” Dickey said. “I think that’s a perspective that frankly we need more of in our community.”
The city’s website will be updated in the coming days with Deanna McLaughlin’s contact information. She urged residents to keep in touch with her.
“If somebody has a problem, I’m going to be right there to help them solve it or try to figure out an answer for them,” she said.
