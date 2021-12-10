NEW ALBANY — Kelly McMinoway had her future all planned out. After dislocating a kneecap as a sixth-grader, she had to go to physical therapy for treatment. That experience inspired her to become a physical therapist.
“That is what I wanted to do,” she said.
However, a high school counselor told her she might want to rethink that choice and focus more on becoming a nurse instead. The reason, he said, is that she was not smart enough to become a physical therapist.
That meeting lit a fire in McMinoway that still shines bright today.
“Underneath I think God had a plan; nursing is what I have enjoyed doing,” she said.
She has also enjoyed working at Baptist Health Floyd her entire career. As a 20-year-old college student in 1996, she began her career at the hospital as a unit secretary to “get my foot in the door.”
That former unit secretary is now vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer.
She credits having good mentors and learning the culture at the hospital as a college student.
During her senior year at IUS, she participated in the extern program where a student shadows a nurse during the academic year. That program went away until McMinoway brought it back as chief nursing officer.
“It’s such an important program for helping our new nurses be prepared,” she said. “You work hand in hand with a nurse and it helps you advance your skills.”
Working at Baptist Health Floyd has never been just a job for McMinoway. She said she always got involved in programs and causes inside the hospital.
Early in her career she quickly became a charge nurse and participated in several committees. She credits former hospital president Bryant Hanson for encouraging her to get her master’s degree so she could get into a management role at the hospital.
“He said, ‘I think you have great potential, and I think you can do great things here at Floyd,’” she said. “He encouraged me to get my master’s and get into leadership. It opened up doors for me.”
She became manager and then director of cardiac services, a position she held for 10 years. However, another opportunity came knocking at her door and on Oct. 1, 2016, she became chief nursing officer at the hospital.
“I loved cardiac and thought that would be the position I would do the rest of my career,” McMinoway said.
But as Floyd Memorial transitioned into becoming part of Baptist Health, Dr. Dan Eichenberger asked her if she would be interested in becoming CNO on an interim basis. A month later, he encouraged her to apply for the permanent position.
“I told him I am going to have to think and pray about this,” she said. “I decided that was a good next step for me.
“You are constantly learning; that is what I came to know. You are never really fully prepared for your new position when you get an opportunity to advance, but you have to realize you have to be open to learning.”
She also said she never had any thought of leaving Baptist Health Floyd for another opportunity. She is a New Albany native, was born here and always knew this was the place for her.
She said when she speaks to new nurses her message never changes – she focuses on three things.
“The first thing I talk to them about is what it means to be a nurse. I want them to look at it from the perspective that nursing is not a job, it is a career. Look at all the opportunities you have in nursing. If one position is not a good fit, do not think that the nursing profession is not for you. You just need to look at all the other options to see if that is a better fit. The other thing I talk to them about is to get involved. That is what opened doors for me. If there was an opportunity to get involved at the hospital or department level, I wanted to be involved. I also tell them advancing their education helps them learn more and be better prepared. That is something no one can take away from you.”
She said all those in the healthcare field share the same passion, they want to help others. While she is no longer directly helping patients, she said she continues to do so indirectly by supporting programs and leadership.
“What we do is 100 percent for the patients,” she said.
McMinoway loves Baptist Health Floyd and its future. She said the hospital has become a regional referral center, but has not lost the family atmosphere.
She strives every day to be the best leader she can.
“When it comes down to it I am just me. I am the same person I was when I was a unit secretary,” McMinoway said. “I am a team player. I want to help and do whatever I can to help grow a program and to make sure our patients get the care they need.”
