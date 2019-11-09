NEW ALBANY — A grassroots group that provides weekly meals to New Albany's homeless community could see some changes as it faces issues with the Floyd County Health Department, and organizers are worried about the future of the program.
We the People of New Albany, a volunteer-run meal program, meets from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Bicknell Park at 315 Silver St. to serve meals, which are donated by community members. The meals for the homeless are now made in volunteers' homes, but the Floyd County Health Department is concerned about the large number of home-cooked meals distributed by the group. The program could potentially be closed down unless it changes its operations.
The organization started its weekly picnics this summer, and over the months, they have grown significantly. They started out serving eight people at the first picnic, but the volunteers now serve about 50 to 70 people each week, organizer Kim Payne said.
According to Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris, the group qualifies under the Indiana regulations for food preparation due to the amount of meals being cooked at individual homes and handed out. In order to continue serving meals to the homeless, the organization would have to cook the food in a kitchen approved by the health department or simply provide pre-packaged food with a longer shelf life.
The health department is trying to work with the group to continue the program, he said, and he'd rather "educate them to comply rather than force them into compliance."
"We’ve been working with them probably about three weeks now, trying to come up with an acceptable solution," Harris said. "The last thing we want is to stop them from helping the homeless. We want to help the homeless. But it doesn’t work if you give the homeless a food-borne illness from improperly prepared food, and when you start cooking large numbers of meals — and we’re talking 75 meals on a Sunday — that’s a lot of food to prepare."
Payne said she does not understand how the health department could "legally shut down a picnic that we are doing for our less fortunate community when that’s better than eating from a dumpster," and she does not know why their program is different than any other picnic where food is prepared from people's homes. She said the volunteers are "doing everything the right way" by keeping the food hot and covered and wearing gloves as they serve.
"I explained to [the health department], I have 16 siblings, and I have 86 nieces and nephews," she said. "When we have family get-togethers, I don’t know what their houses look like, but it’s a family gathering. It’s not different than what we do at Bicknell Park."
Harris said this is a different situation than a picnic between friends or family members, and when there is more time from "oven to table," that can increase the health risks.
"You’re not having a picnic with your family," Harris said. "You’re serving food to other people who are homeless and are in dire straits and are probably looking for a meal. Some people might cut corners at home, potentially, there might be food that’s been left out, there might be trouble packaging and distributing it. We’re just asking them to comply with some simple regulations so that everyone is safe."
For Payne and organizer Marcy Garcia, one of their concerns is finding enough time for the group of volunteers to both put together large numbers of meals in one location and serve the homeless at Bicknell Park each Sunday.
"Personally, I do outreach in Louisville on Broadway prior to coming to New Albany," Garcia said. "I also do outreach in Jeffersonville, and then I come to New Albany for two plus hours. Gathering up a group of volunteers to meet in a kitchen to prepare food is not practical."
Over the past few weeks, the health department has been working with We the People of New Albany to provide vaccinations such as flu shots for the homeless at the weekly meals. Harris said the department has been coordinating with New Albany Township Trustee David Brewer to find a solution for the recent issue, including setting up the organization with a kitchen and finding training opportunities to help them cook large numbers of meals.
Payne said Brewer is looking into a nearby facility that has a kitchen with multiple stoves and a space for the homeless community to eat the meals indoors. This could be feasible for the group of volunteers, she said, but she is concerned about the potential costs of renting a facility. Brewer has not responded to the News and Tribune's request for comment as of press time.
With the assistance of the township trustee, they have helped get four people off the streets since launching the program, she said. In addition to its outreach and meal program, We the People of New Albany recently established "blessing boxes" where the public can donate non-perishable food items.
"It's about gaining their trust and letting them know we are there every week for them," she said.
Payne hopes to remain in the same location to provide consistency for the community. She was told by the health department that the group has until Thanksgiving to serve meals as they have been, she said, and as usual, she intends to serve home-cooked meals at Bicknell Park this Sunday.
She said no matter what happens, they will find a way to provide food for New Albany's homeless community.
"Even if we're closed down, we're not stopping," she said. "We would serve out of the trunks of our cars until we find a location."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.