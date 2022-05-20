JEFFERSONVILLE — Medline on Friday celebrated the third anniversary of its 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center in Jeffersonville.
Joining the company in a ceremony at the facility was U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, and local healthcare providers and community leaders from Southern Indiana and the greater Louisville area.
Construction on the $70 million, state-of-the-art facility in Jeffersonville was completed in late 2019; however, the pandemic delayed a grand opening. The distribution center serves healthcare facilities across the continuum of care in Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia with a transportation fleet of 45 MedTrans vehicles.
“Today, we celebrate Jeffersonville, this facility, and our 250 employees who have worked tirelessly over the past three years to ensure the consistent, timely delivery of face masks and other critical medical supplies to area front line healthcare workers,” said Steve Miller, Medline executive vice president, supply chain.
The new Jeffersonville facility is part of Medline’s ongoing Healthcare Resilience Initiative, in which Medline has invested $2 billion since 2018 in domestic manufacturing, distribution, and IT to strengthen the country’s healthcare supply chain. As part of the initiative, Medline added eight constructed distribution centers, totaling 9.7 million square feet, and expanded manufacturing capabilities during the pandemic to help meet ongoing PPE time-to-market demands.
