When he was found running loose, Pie was brought to The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter in hopes that he would find his family. When they never came, Pie decided he would begin his search for a new home to call his own. He loves to learn new tricks and is perfecting his manners here at the shelter. He can often be found zooming around the play yard, tugging on his rope toys, or chasing down a tennis ball. Pie has done well with dogs we have introduced him to here at the shelter, but can be a bit too forward with other dogs, so a meet and greet with any potential dog housemates would be a great idea. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in adopting Pie, visit the shelter website, nafcanimalshelter.org, to fill out an application! His adoption fee is $80 plus applicable licensing fees.
Meet Pie, a slice of playfulness
