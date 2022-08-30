SOUTHERN INDIANA — Breast cancer is a disease that affects millions of people worldwide, and Power of Pink is an annual fundraiser aimed at combating disease.
The community can help by donating to Power of Pink. The funds help provide free resources to those who have breast cancer via a partnership between the News and Tribune and the Norton Cancer Institute Pat Harrison Resource Center. As part of the mission, 12 local ambassadors are volunteering their time and talents to raise funds ahead of the Oct. 13 Power of Pink dinner and silent auction.
Each ambassador accepted the position as a way to give back to their community and in some cases, to give back to friends and family members that have been affected by the disease.
Dana Huber:
“It’s important to me and the entire Huber family that we connect with causes that keep the health and well being of our community top of mind. When asked to be a 'Power of Pink Ambassador,' what better way than to engage and extend a helping hand from our family to our community as we continue important cancer research!”
Uric Dufrene:
“I am participating in this event to lend a hand to support members of our community. The Pat Harrison Center is also a tremendously valuable resource for the community, and this is one small way to help make a difference. I also had a personal experience with a family member and how the community came together to support her. The community effort made a big difference in her life and in beating cancer.”
Scott Stewart:
“We all have family and friends who have faced the reality of cancer. I agreed to serve in recognition of those in my world who are fighting, have won, or have lost, their battle with cancer. There have been so many, ranging from John Tegart, a college friend; Julie Gohmann, a witness to my marriage to Christi; Pat Banet, my sister’s brother-in-law, or the father of my wonderful step-children Dustin and Hana, who passed away last week. It was my turn to help out. I'm honored to do so.”
Elaine Murphy:
“I am raising money for the event in memory of Sara Higdon Bell. She was very dear to me and we lost her to cancer two years ago. She was beautiful inside and out.”
Mark Eddy:
“I moved to this community in 2007 and quickly became involved with our community. What I have witnessed over the last 15 years is how this community takes care of each other. I am encouraged in scripture to give back. Cancer has touched all of our lives and raising money to support the Pat Harrison Cancer Center here in Southern Indiana is a great way to support patients and survivors of this disease.”
Travis Haire:
“It really was an honor to be asked! It is more of an opportunity to give back to my community, this community that has been supportive of me throughout my life. As the Chancellor at Ivy Tech Community College-Sellersburg, I am proud to serve alongside fellow community leaders as we raise funds to support the many families impacted by this terrible disease. Pat Harrison has been an incredible friend to our campus as she truly believes in our mission. I am honored to contribute to a cause that means so much to her.”
Pat Harrison:
“I am humbled to have been a part of the creation of the Pat Harrison Resource Center. It gives me satisfaction to know we have this free state of the art resource center, a partnership with Norton Healthcare and Clark Memorial hospital for cancer patients.The resource center is my vision of hope. This vision comforts, radiates compassion and gives information to families in need of support and care in their cancer journey.”
Rachel Smallwood:
“I have a lot of organizations that I support; I have shaved my head eight times for St. Baldrick’s, provide survivor meals for Relay for Life and Making Strides, and also provide donations for multiple other fundraising groups in our community. One of my childhood best friends fought Stage 4 breast cancer twice, and we hosted a head-shaving fundraiser for her a couple years ago before she passed. Sara Bell loved participating in the Power of Pink, even providing the keynote speech a few years back. I have dear friends and family currently battling this disease, and it felt like this was my next calling, as a friend and business owner in our community, to raise funds in her honor while also supporting Pat Harrison in her efforts to provide so many additional resources to those locally battling breast cancer. When Sara passed, I was able to rekindle a childhood friendship with my friend Norah Kinderman, and I want nothing more than to honor and support these powerful pink fighters in my life. Having been asked to cater the event two years in a row, it is such an honor to help as an ambassador as well.”
Bryan Wickens:
“We all have been personally impacted by cancer. I have myself have watched loved ones, including my Dad, endure the difficulties and obstacles that come with fighting cancer. But I also know there can be victory and encouragement when the right resources are available. I have witnessed firsthand the unique services provided by the Norton Cancer Institute Pat Harrison Resource Center. These include support groups, art and music therapies, wigs and hats among so many other tremendous resources — all critical to meeting the varied needs of those navigating a cancer diagnosis — and to do so with dignity. I am proud to be an Ambassador for these efforts to provide hope, comfort and support for those facing a diagnosis of Breast Cancer and other forms of cancer.”
Brandy Corby:
“It sounds super cheesy but one of the reasons I committed to being an ambassador is the opportunity to help someone. I truly enjoy helping others and if I have a way to make a difference in their life, or just put a smile on their face, I’ll do it!”
Pat Daily:
“The main reason for my involvement is because I have a few friends that are survivors and I have had a couple of friends who did not survive so if I can help to make a small difference in fighting this disease then I want to put the effort in to do that.”
