NEW ALBANY — Several organizations and state representatives gathered at the Cardinal Ritter House in New Albany on Thursday to discuss housing stability and affordability and possible solutions to the issues in the southeast region of the state.
The meeting was one in a series within the state conducted by Prosperity Indiana, a statewide network of organizations that is focused on economic development in the community, to try to understand housing issues on a smaller, more regional scale.
Andrew Bradley, Prosperity Indiana’s policy director, shared statistics addressing housing affordability in Clark and Floyd counties that showed the two counties are facing similar rates of cost burden among extremely low income households, or households that make 30% or less of the area median income, compared to the rest of the region.
Cost burden is classified as a household spending 30% or more of its income on rent; severe cost burden is spending 50% or more of income on rent.
In Clark County, of the 2,855 renter households that are extremely low income (ELI), 78% experience cost burden and 58% experience severe cost burden.
Floyd County saw similar rates, with 77% of the 2,425 ELI renter households facing cost burden and 60% facing severe cost burden.
Floyd, however, does have the highest percentage of ELI renter households of the 15 counties included in the southeast region, at 30%, compared to 22.8% in Clark, 21% in Bartholomew and 17.6% in Johnson. The four counties have the highest numbers of renter households in the region.
The information Bradely shared also showed a relatively small portion of the households behind on rent in Clark and Floyd counties receiving aid from the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance (IERA) program. Eighteen percent of the households behind on rent in Clark County have received assistance, and 16% in Floyd County.
As a result of this disparity, the IERA director, Rayanna Binder, was invited to the Southeast meeting to help the attending organizations disperse the $372 million the state received for the program.
A few of the organizations shared their concerns with the program. One woman noted that it seemed her clients were being denied the aid based on technicalities of their applications. Another shared that by the time they were able to get the aid to their client they had already been evicted.
State Representative Ed Clere said that one of the reasons renters might not be applying for the assistance is because they are thinking too narrowly about the qualification of being negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Leslea Townsend Cronin, the executive director of the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana, addressed that even with eviction moratoriums in place during the pandemic renters were still getting evicted for not being able to pay rent.
“They’re finding these random loopholes just to get people out who haven’t paid their rent,” she said, noting that landlords might say the tenant is being evicted because their apartment has been a mess or because they could not pay rent before the pandemic hit, even though that might not be the true cause.
“When that happens no legal assistance can help,” she continued.
Townsend Cronin thought that one solution to combating evictions would be to make grant and assistance programs more accessible to tenants by creating a policy that would require them to ask for the same documentation.
“Every grant, every program all requires different information, that can get very confusing for clients,” she said.
Some of the other solutions that were briefly offered by these organizations and representatives included informing landlords about programs that can help them and their renters, looking at building codes and zoning ordinances that might prevent affordable housing from being built in an area and providing incentives for landlords to provide affordable housing.
Hope Southern Indiana, New Albany Housing Authority, Habitat for Humanity Clark and Floyd Indiana, are among some of the other organizations that attended Thursday’s meeting. State representatives Rita Fleming and Karen Engleman were also present.
“This isn’t good for anybody. Not having housing is not good for those who are affluent either, because our state as whole loses money and our local governments suffer as well,” Fleming said. “Even if it’s not a compassionate argument, the economic argument sometimes will create policy.”
