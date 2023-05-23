Here are the Memorial Day celebrations planned this weekend in Clark and Floyd counties:
Saturday, May 27
• Star Valley Strawberry Festival Memorial observance
Star Valley Strawberry Festival Memorial observance will be at 4 to 4:30 p.m, Saturday, May 27, at Borden Community Park, 875 E. Main St., Borden.
Sunday, May 28
• Clarksville Memorial Day Observance
The Town of Clarksville will continue its tradition of honoring fallen service members with a special Memorial Day Celebration this weekend. The event will take place Sunday, May 28 at 2 p.m. at the Veterans Place Memorial, 2000 Broadway, Clarksville, located behind Clarksville’s Town Hall.
This July will mark 70 years since the Korean War Armistice Agreement was signed ending that major United States conflict in 1953. That will be the theme of this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony sponsored by the Town of Clarksville.
The event will feature the Clarksville Police Honor Guard, live patriotic music, vocalists, and the reading of the names of our fallen heroes. As part of this year’s theme, visitors will also hear the story of Chaplain Herman Felhoelter, a military chaplain who was born in Louisville. Felhoelter served with the 19th Infantry Regiment during the Korean War. On July 16, 1950, Felhoelter was north of Taejon helping a group carry 30 wounded soldiers. They came under attack and when it became apparent they could not endure the enemy assault. Felhoelter convinced the medical officer to lead all able soldiers to safety while he remained with the wounded and dying. They were soon attacked and killed. Felhoelter, who posthumously received the Distinguished Service Cross, was the first Chaplain Corps casualty in Korea.
This special event is open to the public, and everyone is welcome to attend. Following the Memorial Day ceremony, Clarksville Scout Troop 4010 will hold a flag retirement ceremony, and residents are encouraged to bring any American flags that need to be honorably retired.
• Ladies Union Club Memorial Day basket luncheon
The Ladies Union Club will host its annual Memorial Day program on Sunday, May 28, at the Ladies Union Club, 6348 Charlestown Pike (off Indiana 62), Charlestown.
A basket lunch will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a brief memorial for veterans and others in the community who passed during the past year. A meeting of the Union Cemetery trustees and all present will be on the agenda. A visit to the old Union Cemetery after the meeting is optional.
Monday, May 29
• New Albany Veterans Day programs
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1693 of New Albany will sponsor a memorial service at 11 a.m., Monday, May 29, at New Albany Plaza, Market St., New Albany.
Several organizations and community residents will participate in the presentation of wreaths.
American Legion Post 28, New Albany, will sponsor a Memorial Day program and wreath ceremony at National Cemetery, 1943 Ekin Ave., New Albany, Monday, May 29 at 2 p.m.
• Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a Memorial Day program, 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at Wilkerson Park, N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Lt. Col. Karl Truman will be the guest speaker and the Silver Creek High School Band will be in attendance.
After the program an afternoon celebration will continue at Sellersburg American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
