FLOYD COUNTY (WAVE) — A scholarship for up-and-coming Indiana prosecutors has been created to honor a Floyd County prosecutor who died back in August.
On Monday, the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council Board of Directors approved the fund for five years honoring long time Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson.
The new scholarship will offer $500 per year to two different Indiana prosecutors for a national training course, WAVE 3 News reports.
Henderson died back in August at the age of 59. While the cause of death is unknown, Henderson was reported diagnosed with Lyme disease in January, and his office said that the disease affected his mobility as it progressed.
As a longtime representative of Indiana, Henderson served as an Indiana State Trooper for eight years before serving 17 years as Floyd County Prosecutor.
Henderson is well-known for his participation as one of the prosecutors in the David Camm triple-murder case.
“Keith was an important part of our Board for many years and played a vital role as voice for Hoosier prosecutors on a national stage,” Pat Harrington, president of the Association of Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys, said. “This scholarship will honor Keith’s legacy by training up the next generation of Indiana prosecutors.”
A total of $5,000 will be allotted through the scholarship fund total over five years.
In order to qualify for the scholarship, recipients must choose a training course hosted by the National District Attorneys Association in the matters of DNA, Homicide, Career Prosecutor or Executive courses.
Recipients must also have at least three years of experience as a prosecutor with a goal of continuing in the field of criminal prosecution.
The release said special consideration will be given for applicants who have served as a police officer or sheriff’s deputy, which matched Henderson’s career path from ISP to Floyd County Prosecutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.