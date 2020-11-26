JEFFERSONVILLE — Jack Hutslar, an educator who taught nearly 30 years at Jeffersonville High School, was known in the community for his love of teaching.
Through a scholarship in his name, his legacy will continue for others planning to pursue the same path. Hutslar died in May at age 85.
Hutslar’s family has set up a scholarship in his honor for graduating Jeffersonville High School students who plan to major in education at Indiana University.
Hutslar taught for 40 years, including 28 years teaching government and economics at Jeffersonville High School. He retired from teaching 24 years ago.
Jennifer Coward, Hutslar’s daughter, said the family was not able to hold a public funeral service for her father due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they looked for another way to honor him and allow the community to show its support.
They got in touch with the IU Foundation to form the Jack R. Hutslar Memorial Scholarship, Coward said. They will need to raise $10,000 to begin awarding the scholarship. After only a couple of days of fundraising, they had raised more than $4,000 as of Wednesday morning.
The Jack R. Hutslar Memorial Scholarship will provide $1,000 a year to an incoming IU freshman for 10 years. If the $10,000 fundraising goal is met in time, the family hopes to award the first scholarship to a 2021 Jeffersonville High School graduate.
The first preference will be for students attending IU Bloomington, and the second preference is for a student attending Indiana University Southeast.
“We just really felt that would be something he would really love,” Coward said. “He was such a passionate educator. That was his passion, and to be able to share that with another generation, I think he would think that was the greatest thing ever.”
Coward thinks her father must have “taught half of Jeffersonville,” and he loved his city and his job as an educator.
Marcia Hutslar, his wife of 65 years, said Hutslar was the love of her life, and he was beloved by his students. He even taught a class at Jeffersonville High School for students planning to pursue education.
“I thought he was wonderful, and when you talked to his students, they would say the same thing,” Marcia said. “Up to the last months when he was still getting out, they would say, ‘Mr. Hutslar, you were my favorite teacher.’ They still remembered.”
The couple met in 1954 at IU, married in Bloomington in 1955 and graduated together in 1956. They have five children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and in February, they celebrated their 65th anniversary together.
Hutslar received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at IU Bloomington, along with 30 credit hours past his master’s degree.
“He told our youngest daughter, Jennifer, you can go any place you want to — as long as it’s IU,” Marcia said.
People who met Hutslar felt “loved, cared for and accepted,” Coward said.
“It was not just a job for him,” she said. “It was his calling. He gave everything he had to his students, and they knew that. They could feel that he really cared about him, and they took that with him when they left — knowing that he really he really cared about them and poured everything he had into teaching.”
She hopes the memorial scholarship makes it a bit easier for a student to pursue a career in education, she said.
“Teaching is hard, and you don’t make a lot of money — it has to be a passion to pursue teaching, and I hopes this makes it a little easier for someone to pursue their passion,” Coward said.
“I hope it reminds whoever gets the scholarship that people before them paved the way, loved their job and loved their school and their city and gave back,” Coward said.
To donate online, go to https://crowdfunding.iu.edu/jack-r-hutslar-memorial-scholarship. Contact jenniferhcoward@att.net for information about mailing a donation.
