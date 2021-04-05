Baptist Health Floyd will have an outdoor memorial service Wednesday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m., to mark the one-year anniversary of the fight against COVID-19.
The event will be around the flagpoles in front of the hospital.
Names of those who have died from the virus while a patient at the hospital will be read and a family member will receive a flower in the patient's honor.
The rain date for the event is April 8 at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.