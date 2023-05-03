The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library has announced its new Memory Kits are ready to use.
These kits are designed for those with dementia and their caregivers.
The kits include a collection of items: books, DVDs, music CDs, puzzles, coloring pages, fidget items, photo packs, and more.
Each kit has a unique theme to offer a wide variety of material to help exercise the mind.
Library users with a valid library card can check out a maximum of two memory kits at a time for a three-week period.
To browse each memory kit and the information they offer, go to www.clarkco.lib.in.us and search for “Memory Kits” in the catalog.
For questions, call 812-256-3337.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.