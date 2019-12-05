JEFFERSONVILLE — A Memphis man is in custody and facing four felonies for sexual misconduct with a minor.
Steven Lanham, 40, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for four level 4 felonies, related to events police said took place between May and June 2018.
Court records show police first spoke to the victim, a child under 16, during a forensic interview in March. The juvenile told police Lanham had sex with her a total of four times against her will, three of which while they were parked in his car at the Henryville Forestry.
She said the first time it happened, he asked her if she wanted to get into the backseat and she said she was afraid not to because they were in the woods alone. The victim said the fourth time, it had happened at a hotel in Clarksville. She said he had "instructed her not to tell anyone or he could get in trouble," court records show.
Police spoke to the victim's mother, who said when confronted, Lanham had admitted to the sex acts and had apologized. Police located and made contact with Lanham on May 9. During the interview, he initially denied having sex with the juvenile but later admitted to it happening three times. He told police "he knew it was wrong" and that he "regrets what he did and if he could go back in time he would erase it and not have done it," according to court records.
Lanham is being held in Clark County jail on a $100,000 cash only bond. He has an initial hearing Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.