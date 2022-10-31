SOUTHERN INDIANA — Some students at Jeffersonville High School spent Halloween learning about taking masks off, instead of putting them on.
It was part of a self-confidence building lesson where teenage girls were encouraged to be themselves authentically, through art and writing.
Beautiful As You Are Corporation, or BAYA, has received $10,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation to bring its self-esteem and mental health programming into Greater Clark County Schools, New Albany-Floyd County Schools and the New Albany Housing Authority.
The nonprofit offers these courses to teens at schools in Louisville and its center in Clarksville. Thanks to the grant it will be in Southern Indiana schools and the New Albany Housing Authority for the first time.
Jeffersonville High School Principal Pam Hall said a school counselor had told her about BAYA a few months ago. Over the summer, Hall and another administrator visited the center near Green Tree Mall.
"From the minute we walked in we were blown away, by the physical space just at the work they were doing there and the confidence in the girls," Hall said. "This age, the teenage years from 13 to 17, is really tough and you throw that layer of the pandemic. We knew we had to have BAYA here at Jeffersonville High School."
Hall said teachers and counselors identify students who they think would benefit from BAYA's teachings. The goal is to help kids who may need a self-esteem boost or help with their mental health.
"It's interesting to talk to educators or people just in the mental health profession across the country, they'll tell you they're seen an epidemic of its own with mental health and self-harm and students who are seeking mental health care because of suicidal ideation," Hall said. "So for us we are to be able to come in before a student gets to that point, or to give them the skills that they need from that self-esteem standpoint."
That's why BAYA Founder and Executive Director Tish Frederick started the nonprofit in the first place in 2014.
Since its inception, it's helped more than 300 girls in the region. Now Frederick can take it into the schools in Southern Indiana. Currently BAYA programming is in 12 Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville.
Coming into the schools and the NAHA means girls always have a way to get to BAYA classes and transportation is no longer a barrier.
Classes with NAFCS will happen three times each month. BAYA is also in Jeffersonville High School two times each month, offering three courses each time. Courses through BAYA will be offered weekly at the NAHA.
Frederick said it's important to reach out to teenagers, no matter what gender, and to talk to them about how they're feeling.
"Social media’s a beast, just trying to function to me as a girl is so much pressure, from boys, from girls," Frederick said. "You don't know what you want to be who you want them to be…BAYA helps keep them grounded."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.