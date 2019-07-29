NEW ALBANY — Jaime Flores' mission is to create a community that provides opportunities for people with special needs and celebrates them for their individuality.
That's why he founded Methodology: Excelling Through Behavior, LLC, a behavioral consulting company based in New Albany. Earlier this year, he formed the Methodology Foundation, a nonprofit extension that aims to form community partnerships to promote inclusion of people of all abilities. Flores, a certified behavior analyst, is the owner and president of the company.
The foundation partnered with Montgomery Farms this weekend for its second annual Special Abilities Barnyard Bash, an event for individuals with special needs and their families that was supported by Saturday's Sweet Corn Festival.
Methodology, which formed in 2018, offers services to people who are facing any kind of behavioral challenges. This could include people diagnosed with autism or ADHD, as well as those without diagnoses. It offers consulting for individuals, businesses and families.
"We take an approach in applied behavioral analysis, which is just about behavior and how it works," Flores said. "What we'll do is we'll come in and ask some questions, identify some attainable goals and create a system that will work best for what the family wants and what they do."
The company also works with businesses to "open up their eyes" to the untapped workforce of people with disabilities and special needs. They often speak with those who are in a transitional phase of their life as they are leaving high school — it's often difficult for them to find employment that best suits them, he said.
"There's this very huge workforce, and we want to help businesses create systems that would allow them to employ those individuals," Flores said. "It helps those individuals feel a sense of self and self-worth, and that's a win across the board."
At Sunday's Barnyard Bash, people with special needs and disabilities didn't have to worry about feeling out of place or people "giving them a look," since it was created specifically for those individuals and their families, he said.
Flores' goal is to create more inclusive spaces within the community, and he hopes to sponsor more of these types of events in the future. Through the foundation, Methodology is able to raise money for events like the Sweet Corn Festival and the Special Abilities Barnyard Bash.
He wanted to find ways to give back to the community in ways Methodology wasn't able to as a company, he said, and he is looking into several other opportunities. The foundation hopes to create a coaching program that will help businesses employ people with special needs and allow those individuals play an active role.
Flores said it has been rewarding to help people create better lives for themselves and helping people find their own path to succeed through Methodology.
"It takes a community to stand together and work through barriers, and it's OK that we all do things differently," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.