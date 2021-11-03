SOUTHERN INDIANA — The latest metropolitan jobs report shows a labor force that “remains stuck” in Louisville and Southern Indiana.
Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast, said that while the unemployment remain remained at a low 3.4% in September for Louisville metro, there was also a small decline in the labor force.
“So, we have a labor force that is pretty much stuck in place, but still down from the level that existed prior to the pandemic,” Dufrene said.
There were about 22,000 unemployed workers in Louisville metro, which includes Floyd County and Clark County, in September. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed that the area's number of jobless workers is back to an October 2019 level.
But Dufrene said the number of job openings in the area is a reason for concern.
According to Burning Glass Technologies, there were close to 19,000 job openings in the area over the past 30 days, Dufrene said. That's about 2,000 more compared to October 2019.
Nurses, truck drivers, freight and materials movers, customer service representatives and retail salespersons were the top job openings.
“A smaller labor force and a higher number of openings mean that employers are having a tough time in filling positions,” Dufrene said.
