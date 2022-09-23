JEFFERSONVILLE — About 70 people representing more than 40 local businesses attended Metro United Way Southern Indiana's inaugural leadership breakfast Tuesday.
The event featured an update on the strategic direction of the organization from Metro United Way's CEO and president, Adria Johnson. Robert Gunn Jr., Metro United Way's chief equity and impact officer, also spoke during the breakfast.
His father did not graduate from high school, and later told Gunn Jr. he dropped out because he didn't have a single person in the school building who cared about him. That's what motivated him to begin his career in education and give back to the community.
"If my daddy would have had the opportunities I did, he would have been a CEO. But he didn't." he said.
Gunn Jr. said he transferred to Metro United Way because he saw the great need in the community — beyond the walls of the W.E.B. DuBois Academy — and he is determined to make a difference.
Martin Padgett, CEO of Clark Memorial Health, was another featured speaker during the event.
Padgett said he grew up watching his father volunteer with the United Way in Lexington, Kentucky, and when he moved into this community, he immediately got involved with Metro United Way.
"I believe it's our responsibility to give back to the community. I also have seen countless stories of our employees at Clark who are less fortunate than us benefit from the United Way in their lives. And that's meaningful when you see what we do and what we give come back to help those that help us," he said.
Several area civic, education and business leaders and officials attended the event, which Metro United Way intends to turn into an annual affair.
Many of Metro United Way's top 25 partners were also represented including: Steel Dynamics, First Savings Bank, Clark Memorial Health, Caesars Southern Indiana, New Washington State Bank, Centra Credit Union and L & D Mail Masters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.