NEW ALBANY — A restaurant is serving authentic Mexican food in New Albany, including street-style tacos and two-foot-long quesadillas.
A Toda Madre Comida Urbana Mexicana opened on March 22 at 2116 Spring St. The New Albany building was previously home to restaurants such as Hing Wang Cajun Seafood & Sushi and Dairy Queen.
Couple Juan Carlos Alvarez and Luisa Aguirre started the business with a food truck in Louisville, which was open for more than a year as they prepared to open their brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Aguirre is originally from the Chihuahua area of Mexico, and Alvarez is from Veracruz. They have lived in Louisville for about 20 years.
Alvarez is the restaurant's chef, and he has worked at Louisville restaurants for the past couple of decades. It was his dream to have his own restaurant.
"That was kind of like the main goal, to get a restaurant, and then we got the opportunity," Aguirre said.
The restaurant is focused on authentic urban Mexican food.
A Toda Madre features made-from-scratch ingredients, including hand-made corn tortillas and salsas.
The restaurant's birria-style beef is one of the most popular recipes featured on the menu. The birria, a type of stew cooked with chiles and spices, is served in a variety of ways ranging from nachos to pizza. The quesabirria tacos include crispy tortillas with melted cheese.
The menu also features "machetes," a type of long, thin quesadilla filled with the customer's choice of meat or vegetarian fillings. The restaurant's machete quesadilla is several feet long.
Beverages include traditional Mexican drinks such as horchata and agua fresca, and alcoholic options include classic and strawberry margaritas.
The dishes on the menu are meals that Juan has been making for years, Aguirre said.
"It's something that he's always been making at home, for parties — like whenever we do a party, he's always making something," she said.
They are still finalizing the menu at the new restaurant, and moving forward, they hope to offer dishes such as soups and ceviche.
Since opening, A Toda Madre has received positive feedback from customers, Aguirre said.
"They keep saying that this is the first Mexican restaurant they have been to that's really different than the others [in the area]," she said. "[They say] everything is really good, and we don't ever stop hearing compliments every day. We have new customers every day...and they always compliment us because of the good service, the good food and everything — that they had a good experience."
