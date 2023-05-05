Police Line Stock

CORYDON — A Michigan man died following a crash on Interstate 64 at the Corydon interchange Thursday afternoon.

According to the Indiana State Police, Clarence E. Mitchell, 64, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan sustained life-threatening injuries and died after being flown to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Mitchell was driving a red 2014 Volvo semi-truck, pulling an empty box trailer, when the vehicle collided with the back of another semi-truck that was merging into the eastbound lane of I-64 near the 105 mile-marker.

Both vehicles were pushed into the emergency lane on the south side of I-64 due to the collision. The driver of the other semi-truck wasn’t injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Neither drugs or alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash.

