CORYDON — A Michigan man died following a crash on Interstate 64 at the Corydon interchange Thursday afternoon.
According to the Indiana State Police, Clarence E. Mitchell, 64, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan sustained life-threatening injuries and died after being flown to the University of Louisville Hospital.
Mitchell was driving a red 2014 Volvo semi-truck, pulling an empty box trailer, when the vehicle collided with the back of another semi-truck that was merging into the eastbound lane of I-64 near the 105 mile-marker.
Both vehicles were pushed into the emergency lane on the south side of I-64 due to the collision. The driver of the other semi-truck wasn’t injured.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Neither drugs or alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.