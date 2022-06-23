NEW ALBANY — More than 20 local vendors, artists, and authors will join together to celebrate the one-year anniversary of New Albany’s only bookstore/coffeeshop.
A block party & celebration, including face-painting, drinks, food, activities and festivities will take place Saturday June 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mickey’s Bookstore & Coffeeshop, 624 Vincennes, New Albany.
Joining the festivities will be Pints & Union, Odd Shop, Floyd County Library, Brandon’s House Counseling, The Root, Seven Bark Teas, The Title IX Guy, Tajh Mullins- Moose on the Loose, Carrie Johns Art, Let Us Learn, Nomad Church, Viking Hat Bakery, Hoosier Action, Legacy Pizza, Sam Fifty Four and Eureka Menswear along with other vendors, nonprofits, and artists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.