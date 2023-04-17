JEFFERSONVILLE — Abbey Road on the River will be celebrated this year from May 25 to 29 at the Big Four Station Park.
This will be the 21st year of the world’s largest Beatles-inspired music festival with dozens of Beatles tribute bands and tribute bands of other popular musical groups of the' 60s and '70s.
In addition to Dolenz, other headline acts include The Rascals: Feliz Cavaliere and Gene Cornish, and Tony Kishman’s Live and Let Die: the music of Paul McCartney.
The festival will also pay tribute to groups and musicians such as Pink Floyd, The Doors, Cat Stevens, Chicago and others.
“We have big ensemble shows where there’ll be multiple bands performing together on stage, we bring in strings and horns to embellish several of the concerts,” said Gary Jacob, Abbey Road on the River’s event producer.
“Lots of extra activities like free guitar lessons, singalongs, yoga, disc golf. We’ll have an Elvis impersonator, a lot of different things going on.”
There will be 20 different food options to choose from including vegan, Japanese, pizza, barbecue, dessert and others.
This will be the sixth year the festival is to be in Jeffersonville. It used to be held in Louisville but changed locations for multiple reasons.
“We had felt that the facility we were using was getting old and there was no sign that the city was ever going to really fix it so that events of our size could use it the way we need to,” Jacob said. “And the bridge just opened up connecting both cities, and Jeffersonville just built this amazing park (Big Four Station Park).”
The festival is a great opportunity for the city of Jeffersonville as well.
“We’re just thrilled to have it in the city of Jeffersonville,” said Mike Moore, Jeffersonville mayor. “It’s been a tremendous economic boost for us with all the businesses we have over here… I look forward to another prosperous year and we want to be a part of this for years to come.”
