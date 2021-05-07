Mike’s Carwash teams up with Big Brothers Big Sisters for their 12th consecutive “Get a Wash, Give a Future” fundraising event Saturday May 8, 2021.
Benefitting youth mentoring programs in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, Mike’s will donate half the proceeds of all Ultimate and Works washes sold throughout the day. There will also be donation buckets on site at all 29 Mike’s Carwash locations to allow customers the opportunity to contribute a personal donation if they desire to do so. All proceeds and donations benefit seven local chapters of Big Brothers Big Sisters.
The fundraising event will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“Everyone in the Mike’s Carwash family is thrilled to once again be teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters for this very special fundraiser,” says Mike Dahm, president of Mike’s Carwash. “We support Big Brothers Big Sisters mission of providing children facing adversity with strong relationships and positive change. And, of course, we are grateful to our valued customers who have so graciously supported this fundraiser over the previous 11 years.”
For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been empowering children to succeed through mentorship programs. According to national research, Little Brothers and Sisters are 46% less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 27% less likely to begin using alcohol and 52% less likely to skip school.
Founded in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1948, Mike’s Carwash is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio. The company is known for state-of-the-art carwash technology, friendly customer service and dedication to the communities it serves.
Mike’s has 28 current locations in Evansville, Fort Wayne, Jeffersonville and Mishawaka, Indiana, Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, Florence and Louisville, Kentucky.
