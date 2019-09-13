SOUTHERN INDIANA — A Columbus man was arrested Thursday after police say he led them on a pursuit in a stolen car through three Southern Indiana counties.
Around 2:30 p.m., a deputy with the Clark County Sheriff's Office spotted a red Chevrolet Malibu which had been reported stolen from Bartholomew County earlier in the day, according to a news release. When the officer tried to make a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as 40-year-old Ryan Moody of Columbus, sped up.
Indiana State and Clarksville police joined in the chase, officers throwing down stop sticks as the car continued north on Interstate 65 into Scott County. At one point, the passenger, later identified as 20-year-old Audrey Fay Crank of Hope, threw an unknown substance from the car.
Police eventually disabled the vehicle by contacting the company which handles the car's remote navigation and security system.
Once stopped, police say they found methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the car. Both were booked into Clark County jail.
Both are charged with a level 6 felony for possession of methamphetamine and a class A misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia. Moody is also charged with a level 5 felony for auto theft and a class A misdemeanor for reckless driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.