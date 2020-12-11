In a typical year, Miles for Merry Miracles puts new clothes and toys under the tree for about 400 to 500 local children who usually would go without Christmas gifts.
These are kids in the Salvation Army Angel Tree program or kids new to the United States in the Ky Refugee Ministries program.
On Saturday, teens from Whitney Wings, Brianna's Silly Socka and Miles for Merry Miracles (M4MM) are taking over a local business — Triko Supply at 244 Vincennes St., New Albany, to start distribution of gifts to kids who would otherwise not have a Christmas. They will take their sleighs across the bridge and deliver to families all over the Louisville Metro area.
Among the notable efforts in fundraising this year:
• Family members surprised their mom by sponsoring 60 angels in honor of their mom's 60th birthday.
• A Sellersburg school held a fundraiser to sponsor 50 angels and donated 6,000 canned goods and $1,000 to buy more food.
• A local high school dance team scarified their personal Christmas gifts to sponsor almost 20 angels.
• Teen leaders assisted the Salvation Army during fall break in processing assistance applications by learning about computerized program, income, budget, and food-assistance programs WIC and SNAP.
• Volunteers drove to Indianapolis to receive two skids of donated food from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints regional bishops' storehouse.
Miles for Merry Miracles is a Southern Indiana community-based, youth-led organization that partners with the Salvation Army, Brianna’s Silly Socks and Whitney's Wings to provide hundreds of local children gifts and food they might not otherwise have during the holidays.
In its 13th year, the youth-driven organization’s lofty goal of matching 300 children with sponsors will put them to nearly 6,000 angels since the organization's beginnings as an Eagle Scout Project in 2008.
Go to www.m4mm.org for more information, or contact Teresa Hebert 502-931-0975
