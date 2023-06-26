NEW ALBANY – Matt Millies, local financial advisor and community leader, will begin his role as the Rotary Club of New Albany’s newest president on July 1.
From its inception in 1915, the Rotary Club of New Albany has served the community and remained dedicated to the ideals and purposes of Rotary International. Rotary membership represents a cross-section of New Albany's business and community leaders who are dedicated to serving others locally and around the world.
Millies’ preparation for his new role as club president includes having completed Rotary’s President-Elect Training Seminar, as well as recently attending the Rotary International Convention in Melbourne, Australia.
“Ever since I can remember, my father has been a Rotarian. You could say I grew up a Rotarian, and at the age of 85 my father is still an active member of the Rotary Club of Munster,” said Millies.
“I can remember going with my dad to help raise funds for Rotary selling Black Cows at the fair, passing out water at the Rotary Run, or cleaning the park and planting flowers around the community. I had no idea back then that I was providing a service to the local and global community. As an adult I look back on all those memories fondly and think about how I can make an impact on our local and global community today. As someone not originally from Southern Indiana, but someone with a passion for this area, I was looking for a place where my time and talents could have a direct impact on the community I love and now call home. I joined Rotary to be of service in the betterment of this community and to do so alongside my friends who enjoy improving our local and global community as well.”
Millies has been a Rotarian since 2018, serving in a variety of leadership and service positions. He will replace Andy Atchison, who completed the 2022-23 year as the club’s president and will now transition into the role of past-president.
"Matt has played an integral role in helping develop our club's more recent culture and providing opportunities for our members to have fellowship experiences,” Atchison said. “Passing the Presidential ‘baton’ to Matt will be an honor and I cannot wait to see where he takes our club experiences to next."
Millies joined Edward Jones as a financial advisor in 2017 following a career as a sales and marketing executive. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University- Chicago and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Floyd Memorial Foundation. He and his wife reside in Georgetown with their two children.
“This year as president of the Rotary Club of New Albany I am looking to create hope in the world by focusing on our health, our youth and our financial prosperity,” Millies said.
“This year I would like our club to take on one community service project a month within these areas. I want us to work alongside organizations like Town Clock Church, Keep New Albany Clean and Green, and Align Southern Indiana to improve the quality of life in the community we live in. I would also like to see our club partner with youth organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters to help provide mentorship to the youth of our community. I would like to grow our financial impact through the Rotary Club of New Albany Foundation and Rotary International Foundation with contributions to organizations like the Floyd Memorial Foundation and KIVA’s International Grant process. In summary, it is my hope to improve the health, youth services and financial prosperity of the community and world we live in and enjoy.”
Each year on July 1 the Rotary Club of New Albany transitions each of the positions on its Board of Directors.
2023-24 Rotary Club of New Albany Board of Directors:
President: Matt Millies
President-Elect: Cory Cochran
Secretary: Suzanna Jacobson
Vice President: Janie Whaley
Treasurer: Dave Colter
Club Director: Greg Nash
Rotary Foundation Chair: Steve Kiger
Past President: Andy Atchison
