SOUTHERN INDIANA — Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp named several roads that have been resurfaced or repaired through the Community Crossings partnership.
That list will get a little bit longer after 2021, as Floyd County government will receive more than $700,000 from the state for paving 11 different roads this year. Those funds will be stretched by the county's 50% match, meaning the grant will spur more than $1.4 million in paving.
“It's a good program, and it has really helped us kind of get ahead of our pavings needs,” Lopp said Monday.
Portions of Corydon Pike and Starlight Road are slated to receive the most attention, with more than $500,000 earmarked for those areas. Other roadways on the 2021 list include Mel Smith Road, Henriott Road and Lawrence Banet Road.
Including New Albany($1 million) and Georgetown($178,236), Floyd County governments will receive about $1.9 million in Community Crossings funding this year.
“It's a great program and I'm pleased to see local officials in our area apply for and receive funding to support needed infrastructure projects in our community,” said State Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany.
Community Crossings launched in 2016 as a partnership between the Indiana Department of Transportation and local communities through Gov. Eric Holcomb's Next Level Roads program.
More than $931 million in matching funds have been awarded to Indiana local governments through Community Crossings. Along with sealing chips and replacing cracks in pavement, the funds can also be used for road and bridge preservation projects and ADA compliance upgrades.
“Superior transportation infrastructure — from interstates to local roads and everything connecting in between — make our communities safer attractive places to do business and create jobs," Holcomb said last week in a news conference announcing the 2021 awards. "Thriving communities, in turn, provide exceptional places for Hoosiers to call home and raise families. With that in mind, I’m so pleased to invest and partner with local leaders to deliver on high-priority projects that keep Indiana moving forward.”
Cities and towns with populations of $10,000 or less are required to foot a 25% match, with those over that population count responsible for a 50% match.
Counties with 50,000 or fewer residents pay a 25% match, and those with more than 50,000 residents contribute a 50% match to acquire the funding.
“For some of these small communities, this is such a help to them,” said State Rep. Karen Engleman, R-Corydon.
She represents District 70, which includes portions of Harrison, Floyd and Clark counties. Prior to serving in the Statehouse, Engleman was the auditor of Harrison County. That experience helped her understand the funding struggle local governments often have when it comes to paving roads, she said.
“The amount of money you have for black-topping and bridges, it's hard to come up with enough to keep up with it, so this Community Crossings money has been really helpful,” Engleman said.
Harrison County will receive $1 million in Community Crossings funding. According to the state database showing the award amounts, Jeffersonville is the only Clark County community slated to garner funds. The city will be awarded $857,631.
Engleman said one aspect of the program she likes is the fact the projects must be shovel-ready.
“They're not just going to give you money and then let you go figure out what you're going to do with it,” she said.
Clere also pointed to the asset management component of Community Crossings. The program requires cities, towns and counties to maintain a scoring system that ranks their local streets, roads and sidewalks, prioritizing the projects based on needs.
Such a system ensures that the funds are going to the most pertinent infrastructure needs and also fosters local awareness of roadway conditions, Clere said.
“There's a lot of value to that,” he said.
The New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety is slated to open bids Tuesday for 2021 paving. City Engineer Larry Summers said officials won't know how much paving can be completed until bids are opened, but said there are several streets on the list for upgrades.
Those streets include portions of Charlestown Road, Spring Street, Elm Street, West Seventh Street, Mills Lane, Glenview Heights Road.
Overall, more than $100 million was approved for Indiana cities, towns and counties. The call for 2022 projects will open in July.
