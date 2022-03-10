On March 5, Tonya Millis received the Libertarian nomination for U.S. House of Representatives, Indiana District 9, at the party's state convention in Fishers.
She will be on the ballot in the November election. Tonya intends to be the "real voice" for the people in District 9 as her Roll it Back campaign is now on the move.
Millis is a realtor associated with Suddarth & Company Real Estate in Mitchell and feels as a real estate broker in Southern Indiana she has been privileged to work with individuals in many walks of life.
"I know the problems created in D.C. by the broken two-party system are not helping the good people in my district who work so hard to make ends meet. The rules, regulations and runaway debt placed on the citizenry by the duopoly is a hindrance and hardship for both individuals and small businesses," Millis said.
Millis was the 2020 Libertarian congressional candidate. District 9 includes Lawrence, Monroe, Brown, Jackson, Washington, Harrison, Floyd, Clark, Scott, Jefferson, Jennings, Decatur, Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, and Switzerland counties, and a portion of Bartholomew.
For more information about Tonya's campaign, go to her website www.tonyaforcongress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.