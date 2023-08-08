The Miss Harvest Homecoming Scholarship Program, the official kickoff to the Harvest Homecoming Festival, under the direction of Marie Fulkerson and Quinn Porter, is this Saturday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. It will be held in the Richard K. Stem Concert Hall inside the Paul W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center located at Indiana University Southeast, 4201 Grant Line Road, New Albany. Tickets for the pageant are $10 at the door. (Cash only)
The winners will reign over the festival in October and have the opportunity to compete for Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Teen in June of 2024.
Madeline Fisher, the daughter of Crit and Sharon Fisher will assist the homecoming committee throughout the evening and crown the newest members of the Harvest Homecoming family.
Special guests for the evening will be Miss Indiana Indiana 2023 Cydney Bridges and Miss Indiana’s Teen 2023 Keegan Connor.
Miss Harvest Homecoming Teen Contestants
Seven girls will compete for Miss Harvest Homecoming Teen:
• Kate Walker, daughter of Chad and Kristina Higginson
• Whitney Wells, daughter of Chris and Krista Wells
• Jeanine Sharp, daughter of Jack and Lucy Sharp
• Sophie Singleton, daughter of Tony and Jacque Singleton
• Bella Taylor, daughter of Justin and Jessikah Taylor
• Dahlia Saling, daughter of Roy and Heidi Morgan
• Annamarie Haskel, daughter of Dori Haskel
Miss Harvest Homecoming Contestants
Three contestants will compete for Miss Harvest Homecoming:
• Eden Gilbert, daughter of Chris and Misty Gilbert
• Catherine Sellmer, daughter of Jim and Katie Sellmer
• Meadow Ryann, daughter of Jeannine Mohler
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.