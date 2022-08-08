FLOYD COUNTY — The Miss Harvest Homecoming Scholarship Program, the official kickoff to the Harvest Homecoming Festival, was held Saturday at Floyd Central High School.
Selected as Miss Harvest Homecoming 2022 was Madeline Fisher, daughter of Crit and Sharon Fisher. First runner-up was Meadow Ryann, daughter of Jeannie Mohler and second runner-up was Makenzie Harshey, daughter of Roger and Tammy Harshey.
Miss Outstanding Teen for 2022 is Hannah Grace Colin, daughter of Robert and Ann Colin. First runner-up was Dahlia Sailing, daughter of Roy and Heidi Morgan and second runner-up was Sophie Singleton, daughter of Tony and Jacque Singleton.
The winners will reign over the festival in October and have the opportunity to compete for Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen in June of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.