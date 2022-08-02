The Miss Harvest Homecoming Scholarship Program, the official kickoff to the Harvest Homecoming Festival, will be this Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at Floyd Central High School. Tickets for the pageant are $10 at the door.
The winners will reign over the festival in October and have the opportunity to compete for Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen in June of 2023.
Ella Doddridge, the daughter of Matt and Leann Doddridge and 2021 Miss Harvest Homecoming, and Kylie Stewart, the daughter of Eric Stewart and Cheryl Popp and 2021 Miss Harvest Homecoming’s Outstanding Teen, will assist the homecoming committee throughout the evening and crown the newest members of the Harvest Homecoming family.
A special guest that evening will be Miss Harvest Homecoming 2019/2020 Elizabeth Hallal, the daughter of Jared and Julie Hallal and Miss Indiana 2022.
Miss Harvest Homecoming Teen contestants
• Sophie Singleton, daughter of Tony and Jacque Singleton
• Anna Marie Haskel, daughter of Dori Haskel
• Bella Taylor, daughter of Justin and Jessikah Taylor
• Dahlia Sailing, daughter of Roy and Heidi Morgan
• Aubree Couch, daughter of Robert and Amanda Couch
• Natalie Wernert, daughter of Brian and Veronica Wernert
• Hannah Grace Colin, daughter of Robert and Ann Colin
Miss Harvest Homecoming contestants
• Madeline Fisher, daughter of Crit and Sharon Fisher
• Grace Roberts, daughter of Adam and Laurie Roberts
• Catherine Sellmer, daughter of Jim and Katie Sellmer
• Makenzie Harshey, daughter of Roger and Tammy Harshey
• Meadow Ryann, daughter of Jeannie Mohler
