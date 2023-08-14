NEW ALBANY — The Miss Harvest Homecoming Scholarship Program, the official kickoff to the Harvest Homecoming Festival, was Saturday in the Richard K. Stem Concert Hall inside the Paul W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center located at Indiana University Southeast.
Whitney Wells, daughter of Chris and Krista Wells of Floyds Knobs, was crowned Miss Harvest Homecoming’s Teen. Catherine Sellmer, daughter of Jim and Katie Sellmer of Sellersburg, was crowned Miss Harvest Homecoming.
The coveted titles earned will take them to Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Teen in Zionsville next June. Look for Catherine and Whitney as they both reign over Harvest Homecoming Festival in October.
Multiple Harvest Homecoming events will take place in September, including the Baby Photo Contest, Harvest HoopFest and Harvest Homecoming Bike Tour.
The Harvest Homecoming opening ceremonies and parade will be Saturday, Oct. 7 in downtown New Albany. Booth Days will take place from Oct. 12-15.
For more information, go to harvesthomecoming.com
