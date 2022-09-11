JEFFERSONVILLE — A 14-year-old reported missing from Jeffersonville last month was found safe in Frankfort, Kentucky on Saturday, authorities said.
Following a tip, Jeffersonville Police Department investigators had traveled to Southern Kentucky on Friday searching for Andrea Nesselrode, who was reported missing on Aug. 26.
While conducting the investigation in southern Kentucky on Saturday, JPD was notified that Nesselrode was in Frankfort, Kentucky, which is about 60 miles from Jeffersonville.
JPD investigators traveled to the Frankfort Police Department.
"Due to the evidence uncovered during the investigation, it is believed Andrea was not kidnapped but had run away," JPD states in the news release.
The JPD news release states that "several false narratives were spread on social media" during the course of the investigation.
"This included a claim that several children had been reported missing from the Colonial Park Drive area around the same time Andrea ran away," JPD states in the news release. "This fabricated information slowed the progress of the investigation and could have caused panic amongst parents, children, and residents of southern Indiana."
The incident was isolated and not related to any other investigations, according to JPD.
