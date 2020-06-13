NEW ALBANY — Two men — veterans of the Vietnam War who intimately know the sacrifices soldiers make to serve their country — stood side-by-side Friday fighting a relentless enemy.
An average of 22 veterans and active-duty soldiers commit suicide each day, which is the sobering fact behind Mission 22. The nonprofit, launched in Nashville, Indiana in 2014 and now with ambassadors in almost every state, provides a myriad of programs and resources for vets in an attempt to curb the suicide rate.
“We need to let the veterans know that they’re not alone, and that there’s help,” said Mission 22 local ambassador Skip Cissna.
Cissna was joined by Mission 22 member Terry Todd on Friday. The pair held signs and waived a flag at the intersection of McDonald Lane and Grant Line Road encouraging veterans to seek help and offering their assistance to those in need.
It was a community awareness initiative that Cissna said is one of the focal points of Mission 22. The organization also helps with treatment for veterans who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder, or who have brain trauma. Additionally, Mission 22 has programs for veterans’ families and creates memorials to honor those lost.
It’s not always trauma that turns a veteran to suicide. Sometimes it’s the feeling that there’s a lack of purpose in their lives after they return from the battlefield, Cissna said.
“You take an 18-year-old young man or young woman. They join the military, and in two years, they may be in charge of 40 to 50 people. They may have the capability of utilizing a million to a million-and-a-half dollars worth of equipment. Then they get out, and they’re at the bottom of the barrel, and they don’t know where to go,” he said.
“They feel alone. That’s where we come in. You’re not alone. There are people who want to help, because your life has a lot of value.”
Todd remembered feeling alone and out of place when he returned from Vietnam. He said he was never suicidal, but added there were many of his fellow vets who were displaced and needed help.
“This country is very welcoming to veterans to a point, but once out of sight, out of mind, and that’s where we run into this problem with suicide,” he said.
Both men stressed that there are numerous resources available to those in need, and that they shouldn’t feel ashamed asking for help.
For more information, go to the website www.mission22.com.
Veterans in need of someone to speak with can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255. Confidential chat is also available by texting 838255 or at veteranscrsisline.net.
