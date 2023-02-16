Clothing donated by a local organization was distributed to three area schools and two nonprofits at no charge by Mister “P” Express, Inc.
One Southern Indiana coordinated the delivery of the donations to Jefferson County Public School’s CAP Program and Waller Williams Environmental School in Louisville; Clarksville Community Schools and BAYA/Beautiful As You Are in Clarksville and Youth Link Southern Indiana in Jeffersonville.
Jeffersonville-based Mister “P” Express, Inc. provided trucks and drivers to pick up the donated items and deliver them to the five recipient organizations.
“We are thrilled to be working with One Southern Indiana on this venture,” said Cindy Collier, CEO and President of Mister “P” Express, “and are always happy to give back and support our community when able.”
"Our region is blessed with an abundance of generous companies who give back to the community," said Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, “and Mister “P” Express has long been a leader in this regard. It is our pleasure and privilege to work with them to assist in the distribution of these needed clothing items to five organizations dedicated to supporting young people throughout our communities.”
