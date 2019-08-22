JEFFERSONVILLE — A mistrial has been declared in the high-profile murder case of Joseph Oberhansley, the latest in a series of bizarre and surprising events dating back to Oberhansley's arrest nearly five years ago.
Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael agreed with defense attorneys' motion that statements made by a witness Thursday morning, the second day of Oberhansley's trial, could prejudice the jury.
The witness, Donna Victoria, gave information about Oberhansley previously being in prison, and prior drug use, while on the stand for the state, led by Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull. The information was ruled at a recent hearing to be inadmissible to the jury, which was assembled from residents from Hamilton County, just north of Indianapolis, due to publicity surrounding the case.
"He can't get a fair trial," defense attorney Bart Betteau said in court after Carmichael's ruling. "The skunk is in the jury box."
Betteau argued Thursday morning that the jury would now be "thinking about drug use" and attributing those factors to the crime. The bigger issue to him, however, was the mentioning of past crimes.
Arguing against a mistrial, Mull told Carmichael that previous case law states that a "prompt admonishment" to the jury to remedy the error of improper evidence would be sufficient.
Announcement of the mistrial stunned the courtroom, as the trial for Oberhansley, accused of murdering and mutilating Tammy Jo Blanton in her home in 2014, had entered its second day.
After Betteau's request was made, Carmichael dismissed jurors for lunch as she took the decision into consideration.
Upon calling the court back to order, Carmichael ordered the jury to be released after both the defense and prosecution agreed that the witness statements could unfairly prejudice the jury, and that a simple admonishment would not suffice.
— This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.