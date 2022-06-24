SOUTHERN INDIANA — The sign outside of Close Enough Café in downtown Jeffersonville reads "Bans off our Bodies."
The nod to reproductive rights is still up on the same day the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that protected the right to abortion on a federal level in 1973.
On Friday, the court chose to push it back to the states, effectively banning the procedure in some states. Indiana doesn't have a trigger law, which means abortion is still legal in the state.
Anti-abortion groups said Friday was a victory in their efforts to end abortion in Indiana. Social justice advocates said they're disheartened by the decision and will fight it.
Civil rights attorney and New Albany resident Dan Canon said the overturning of Roe v. Wade is "basically unprecedented in the history of the court."
"I think it's a turning point in American history and in the history of the courts," he told the News and Tribune. "Simply because we've got, for the first time in recent memory, you've got the court clawing back a recognized constitutional right."
Canon said that in his perspective that means the court is willing to take away recognized rights and puts civil liberties in America on the chopping block. He said this could include the right to same-sex marriage and contraceptives.
"Everything you could possibly imagine is up in the air in terms of civil rights and civil liberties," he said.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas also wrote in the opinion that the Supreme Court should reconsider rulings that struck down state prohibitions against same-sex marriage and that allowed access to contraceptives to married couples.
For those who are opposed to abortion, this ruling is a major victory.
"We think today's ruling is a tremendous victory," said Indiana Right to Life President Mike Fichter. "It really gives the potential for saving millions of innocent lives across the country, and it really points to the fact that we've come a long way since the 1970s."
Indiana Right for Life is looking forward to the July 6 special legislative session Gov. Eric Holcomb called to discuss finances. Holcomb, who said he is opposed to abortion, said Friday that session will look at Indiana's abortion law.
"Today's ruling, what it's doing at its core, is it is returning this issue squarely back into the hands of the people," Fichter said.
Local human rights activist Barb Anderson said she's totally opposed to abortion, but extremely supportive of a woman's right to choose.
"I am appalled," she said of the Supreme Court decision. "I'm sad because it's very clear that women were set back today."
She said that she considers life to be sacred but she wants to protect a pregnant woman's ability to make the decision best for herself.
"I am a social justice, pro-choice Catholic woman," she said. "But I believe in choice. I do not have the right in this country to abstain from freedoms or force my personal religious views on someone else. That's not what America is supposed to be about."
Holcomb released a message about the ruling as well.
"The Supreme Court’s decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue," he said. "We’ll do that in short order in Indiana. I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well. I have been clear in stating I am pro-life. We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do."
Advocates with Planned Parenthood said they plan to be at the Statehouse before and when that happens.
LaKimba DeSaviar, State Director of Planned Parenthood in Indiana and Kentucky, said she wants Hoosiers to allow themselves to feel grief about the ruling and understand that abortion in Indiana is still safe, accessible and legal.
"I want to make it very clear to people that not politicians, the government nor the Supreme Court should be making personal health decisions," DeSaviar said.
She said a rally is planned Saturday at the Capitol building in Indianapolis.
Clinics in Indianapolis, Merrillville, Bloomington and Lafayette are still providing abortions.
"The last thing I want people to understand, don't shy away from using the word 'Abortion,' she said. "Don't try to minimize Planned Parenthood's role...we need your stories and testimonies. We need your voice. We want you to join us."
The American Civil Liberties Union gave this statement to the News and Tribune.
“The courts are letting anti-abortion politicians attack our fundamental rights, but they don’t get the final say — we do. The majority of Hoosiers agree that abortion should be safe and accessible, so let’s make our voices heard,” said Jane Henegar, ACLU of Indiana Executive Director. “The ACLU of Indiana will do everything in our power to block any ban in the courts, but we aren’t waiting to take additional action. Now is the time to let Indiana elected officials know that we will not stand by as they take away women’s rights. We are mobilizing people and urging Hoosiers to hold politicians accountable.”
