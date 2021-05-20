CLARKSVILLE — Five years after its inception, the first major development in South Clarksville's up-and-coming downtown area has come to fruition.
On Thursday, the town leaders, developers and owners and others responsible for the four-story, mixed-use space Bolt + Tie celebrated its opening.
In Water Tower Square on what is now named Main Street, formerly Woerner Avenue, Bolt + Tie boasts a strong mix of office and suites through Elevate Office, salon suites, living spaces, conference areas and microretail.
Born out of the Clarksville Comprehensive Plan of 2016, which later gave way to the South Clarksville Redevelopment Plan, the space sets the stage for further revitalization in the area.
"Projects like this one have to set the standard, set the tone for what the area is going to look like in the future and we really think we've done that with Bolt + Tie," Cornerstone Group president and property owner Cory Hoehn said. "It's designed to a really high level, it's thoughtful, it connects people to the street and to all of the great amenities that are in South Clarksville.
"We hope this is an inspiration to other developers and other investors and partners to come in and invest on their own."
The one- and two-bedroom living spaces are modern, open concepts with hard flooring, and both the residential and business tenants have access to meeting spaces including a vibrant activities room and rooftop deck, with a 360 view of bridges, the iconic Colgate clock that anchors the new Main Street and the downtown Louisville skyline.
Office suites are designed for one- to four-person organizations and start at $399 a month, salon suites start at $515 a month and micro retail suites start at $999 per month.
"This is incredibly exciting because now, we have a true visual representation of what we can do here — and not just with the building," said A.D. Stoncecipher, Clarksville Redevelopment Commission president and town council member.
"I think with the combination of this building and Main Street being completed, that's really going to help investors and residents and business owners be able to visualize what we've been trying to do here all along."
The street itself, a $6 million infrastructure investment by the town, is slated to be finished in fall. With Bolt + Tie, Clarksville committed $13 million — a number Stonecipher said is the largest investment since the River Falls Mall was built in the early 1990s.
"We know that even though we didn't want to be that heavy of an investor in a public-private partnership, we know we almost have to be to get that first catalyst project off the ground," he said.
"We know going forward we won't have to be as much of a gap filler for future building projects, and we know it's going to pay for itself. It may take a decade, but that investment will break even."
More than 30 small business owners and entrepreneurs have already committed to making the space their own, including Micah Reed, owner at Motus Tracking Solutions, an asset management group with clients in Southern Indiana and Louisville.
Reed was the first tenant to sign on, when there were no doors, windows or walls, but he could see the potential this modern mixed-use space would have.
"I love the location, it is convenient to Second Street bridge, it's convenient to [Interstate] 65," he said. "Plus it's very eye-pleasing. I like it when customers pop in and are able to see the building. It gives a sense of legitimacy to what we're doing."
Hoehn said he's looking forward to getting the new space full and seeing what comes next.
"We've got a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and people who want to be close to downtown Louisville and connected to Southern Indiana," he said. "So we're looking forward to filling up and then moving on to project two."
In an address to those gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey expressed gratitude to the Hoehn family who helped make this come to life.
"The Hoehn family continues to be a reliable partner in producing first-class products that Southern Indiana can be proud of," he said. "Bolt + was built with incredible amenities, and breathtaking, never-before experienced views of the Ohio River and the Louisville skyline.
"Today we are in the first building to call Clarksville's Main Street home. But we know that here will be many more ribbon cuttings in our new downtown to follow.
"South Clarksville is Southern Indiana's newest field of dreams and there has never been a better time to do business here."
