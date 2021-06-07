A mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned June 11-12 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Harrison County Fair, 341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon.
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site, such as the one in Corydon, can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from vaccination appointments.
IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if transportation is needed to a vaccine appointment.
As of Monday, 5,279,899 doses had been administered in Indiana, the Indiana Department of Health reported. This includes 2,690,103 first doses and 2,589,796 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Hoosiers 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.
To find a vaccination clinic, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
The department of health said 275 additional Hoosiers had been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories as of Monday, which brings to 747,083 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
Also as of Monday, 13,269 Hoosiers were confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of two from the previous day. Another 418 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,525,889 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,520,815 Saturday. A total of 10,561,804 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
As of Monday, the department of health dashboard showed five new cases in Clark County for a total of 13,162 cases. There were no new deaths reported.
Floyd County showed no new deaths and no new cases, leaving the total number of cases at 7,744.
