FLOYD COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Ragle Inc. plans to begin work in early May to upgrade traffic signals at three locations in Floyd County. Crews will be active at the intersections of Charlestown Road, St. Joe Road and Innovation Boulevard, Ind. 111 and Corydon Pike, and Ind. 111 and Budd Road.
Motorists can expect temporary lane restrictions and intermittent flagging while work is in progress. The contractor plans to start at the intersection of Charlestown Road, St. Joe Road and Innovation Boulevard near Interstate 265. Work will occur at each location for approximately six weeks.
The $1.4 million contract was awarded to Ragle in January and also includes two locations on Ind. 3 in Greensburg. All work is expected to be complete by early October. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
