The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana brought together more than 30 people in the heat Thursday morning for the ribbon-cutting and butterfly release of the Monarch Educational Garden.
Located at 830 E Market St. in New Albany, the new garden is now available for the public to enjoy and take part in educational activities about monarch butterflies. A little library is also available at the garden, which will be stocked with children’s and gardening books.
“It’s wonderful to live and be in a community that recognizes the value of art, what it does for our community, for those who live in it, work in it or visit it,” the Alliance board of directors president, Laurie Kemp, said, giving her thanks to the City of New Albany for funding.
Mayor Jeff Gahan helped Brian Bell, executive director, hold the giant gold scissors to cut the opening ribbon.
“It’s a terrific addition to our historic downtown,” Gahan said, “I’m so excited about this great place to learn about butterflies and reconnect with nature and enjoy a wonderful collection of botanicals.”
After the ribbon-cutting, attendees were asked to take the butterflies, enclosed in colorful envelopes, to release into the garden at the same time. After all of the envelopes were opened, about 50 monarch butterflies began to explore the plants and flowers around the garden.
The garden is specifically comprised of plants that attract the butterflies, including zinnias, verbena, salvia and milkweed, milkweed being the plant where monarch butterflies lay their eggs and the food source for their larvae.
Before the butterfly release, Kemp and Bell unveiled a plaque that will sit in the garden as a dedication to all of the funders of the project, including CenterPoint Energy, the City of New Albany, Duke Energy, Exit Realty One, Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District, Momentum Title Agency and Toyota.
“We are so fortunate to be able to have such a unique outdoor setting here for students of all ages to enjoy,” said Lisa Brones Huber, government and community relations manager of Duke Energy.
Standing around the podium where the speakers gave their thanks and recognitions, was an iron arch with butterflies made by Southern Indiana artist Jason Wright.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.