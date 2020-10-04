SOUTHERN INDIANA — Would-be voters have one day remaining to register to vote in the 2020 General Election.
The deadline to register to vote or to transfer registration at voter registration offices is the close of business Monday. People wanting to submit a voter registration application online have until midnight.
Absentee voting begins Tuesday, the first day to vote an absentee ballot in the office of the circuit court clerk or satellite office.
Other election dates to remember:
• Thursday, Oct. 22
Deadline, by 11:59 p.m., for the circuit court clerk to receive an absentee ballot application from an applicant requesting delivery of a ballot by mail. Applications may be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax or email.
• Monday, Nov. 2
Deadline, by noon, for a voter to vote an absentee ballot in the office of the circuit court clerk or satellite office.
Deadline for a confined voter, a voter caring for a confined person, or a voter with disabilities to vote an absentee ballot before an absentee voter board at the voter’s place of confinement.
• Tuesday, Nov. 3
General Election Day — Polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., prevailing local time.
Source: 2020 Indiana Election Calendar
