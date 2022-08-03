SOUTHERN INDIANA — One case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Clark County.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said Wednesday the case has been contained.
The county's health department is one of Indiana's hubs that addresses the illness and has doses of the monkeypox vaccine and a monkeypox anti-viral.
"We are proud of the fact that they've asked us to be one of the sites for that," he said. "We have already immunized close to 50 people."
He said some were due to exposures and others were immunized due to being high risk populations.
"I think it's reasonable to to expect we will see some sporadic (monkeypox) cases in our community," he said. "If higher levels of risk come about we will make sure to communicate that as well, I think it's a big deal we do have some of the vaccines. We are well positioned."
The Indiana Department of Health released an update on monkeypox last week.
A total of 45 cases of the illness were reported statewide from June 18 to July 28. These cases include two pediatric patients.
IDOH hasn't released information on where the cases were reported and said no additional information will be released due to patient privacy.
“Like many other states, Indiana has seen an increase in monkeypox cases over the past month,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. “Monkeypox does not easily spread through brief casual contact, but it’s important to remember that anyone can be affected if they are a close contact of a positive case. Hoosiers who believe they may have been exposed or who develop symptoms consistent with monkeypox are urged to contact a healthcare provider.”
At this point the state has receive more than 3,2000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine, which is used for the illness.
The vaccines are being prioritized for close contacts of positive cases. Additional vaccines are expected soon.
Brittny Amick, Infection Prevention program manager at Baptist Health Floyd, said monkeypox is a zoonotic disease, which means it transitions from animals to humans. The first outbreak of monkeypox in humans was noted in 2003, when patients were infected by prairie dogs.
"From this current outbreak, we are seeing a little different situation, we are seeing more human to human transmission," she said. "It's not uncommon...I'm just not sure we expected the level of cases we currently have."
After exposure the typical onset of symptoms starts anywhere between 7 to 14 days, however Amick said symptoms can develop up to 21 days from exposure.
"You might have some typical symptoms, kind of like the flu, including fever, generalized weakness, muscle aches, chills," she said. "One thing that can happen is your lymph nodes can be swollen."
After those symptoms show up, the characteristic rash can develop.
"99-percent of the cases that have been reported have had the characteristic rash," Amick said. "...while the rash is progressing it goes through stages, it does become very painful for the patient."
Amick said pain management is why most people get hospitalized with the illness.
People can transmit the illness through skin-to-skin contact with body fluids, sores or contaminated items like bedding or clothing.
It can also be transmitted by respirator droplets from prolonged face-to-face contact.
"I think it's just really important that everybody understands this is a public health concern for all," Amick said. "You need to be be educated and seek medical care when necessary."
