NEW ALBANY — Monnik Beer Co. has closed its New Albany location.
The company announced the immediate closure on its Facebook page Monday.
"We want to thank you for your business, especially the loyal friends who shared our love and passion for great beer, food and community," the company stated in the post.
Located at 415 Bank St., Monnik opened the downtown New Albany restaurant and taphouse in January 2021. The company's Louisville location remains open.
