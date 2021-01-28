NEW ALBANY — Downtown New Albany’s newest brewpub is focused on providing a community space with high-quality service, food and drink, says co-owner Brian Holton.
Monnik Beer Co. has opened its second brewery and restaurant at 415 Bank Street, formerly the home of the New Albanian’s Bank Street Brewhouse.
Monnik opened its first location in Louisville’s Schitzelburg neighborhood in 2015, and the New Albany location opened last Thursday.
Holton started home-brewing around 2005, and in 2011, he opened a small brewpub called Beer Engine in Danville, Kentucky. From there, he worked with business partner Ian Luijk to open Monnik in Louisville.
“We liked the idea of having a great community pub kind of place and being part of a small community, so we wanted to repeat that kind of feel and presence in a community, so we started looking for another spot,” he said.
Luijk, who is Monnik’s co-owner, said opening the New Albany brewpub has been a “labor of love.”
“I hope that people feel really comfortable, and we want it to be a warm, inviting place,” he said.
The brewpub has seen both new patrons and regulars from across the river since opening its new location, Luijk said.
In spring 2019, the New Albanian closed its Bank Street location, and Monnik purchased the building and its brewing equipment that November.
Holton said COVID-19 was an issue for multiple reasons, including delays to renovations at the New Albany building.
The New Albany space almost doubles Monnik’s brewing capacity. The brewing tanks are bigger than those at the Louisville location, and the brewery is moving its canning operation to the new space.
“We’ll be able to ramp up the beers we offer in cans here,” Holton said. “So we’ll have some of our flagships and seasonals, and we’ll be able to do more of that here.”
Monnik’s IPA beers are among the biggest sellers, and it also features pilsner, brown ale and saison styles. The drink menu also includes an array of craft cocktails made with fresh ingredients.
The food menu at the New Albany location includes many of the same options as the Louisville brewpub, but there are some differences.
“We do a good burger and fries, so we’re doing more of that here,” Holton said. “We have a lot of interesting bar snack items that we make, and we’re doing more of that here as well. A lot of the items are the same, but it has some unique items as well.”
Bar snacks range from charcuterie to corn fritters, and the brewpub offers a variety of sandwiches, including a pork cutlet sandwich, vegetable melt and club sandwich.
Monnik’s house-cut fries are one of the highlights of the menu. The “War Fries” with peanut sauce and onions are offered at both locations, but its chili cheese fries and "Greek Fries” with hummus and fresh herbs are among the unique offerings in New Albany.
The space can seat about 64 people between both indoor and outdoor seating. The brewery has added garage doors that will open out on a dog-friendly patio, and Monnik plans to add more outdoor seating in warmer weather.
“When the weather’s warmer, it’s going to be a really nice beer garden we’ve made out there,” Holton said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an extremely difficult year for the restaurant industry, but Holton said Monnik has learned to adapt, and he believes the business will be even stronger for enduring the challenge.
He said Monnik is prioritizing social distancing and enforcement of mask-wearing.
“Our most important things —our most valuable assets — are our staff and our guests, and we want to protect them, so we are doing it for their benefit,” he said. “So if you come in here without a mask on, we’ll give you one or we’ll ask you to put one on. If you get up to go to the bathroom, you need to be wearing a mask.”
The New Albany location is now only open for dinner six days a week, but it will expand to lunch hours once Monnik is able to increase its staffing.
Holton said he likes the “tight-knit” feel of downtown New Albany.
“The people over here visit and support their local establishments, they stay here, they live here, they dine here,” he said. “It’s kind of like a small town right next to the city, so we really like that aspect of it.”
He said Monnik “puts high importance on excellence and quality.”
“That’s in all things we do, so the food is going to be spot-on each time you come, the service is going to be excellent each time,” Holton said. “It’s really important to make this place feel like a home to our guests as well, and there’s excellent, locally-made beer.”
