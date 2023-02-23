NEW ALBANY — Community members gathered Thursday at the East 10th Street railroad crossing in New Albany to celebrate the beginning of development on the Monon Trail.
The Regional Development Authority during the ceremony gave the city $4 million for the development of the trail. The Department of Natural Resources gave an additional $2 million from Gov. Holcomb’s Next Level Trails initiative.
The new trail will run through New Albany northward to Mitchell and will be the longest recreation trail in Indiana. When the trail is complete, it will span over five counties — Floyd, Clark, Washington, Lawrence and Orange.
The start of the trail in New Albany will be at the north of the new Sazerac facility, the former Pillsbury plant, near Grant Line Road. The city plans to connect the trail to the riverfront as well.
“This is a wonderful day in New Albany for public health,” said Jeff Gahan, New Albany’s mayor. “Residents and visitors alike will soon have access to safe hiking and biking through some of the most scenic landscapes in Indiana.”
Gahan added the trail will help promote health and connectivity in the city, which will also help bring new residents and investments to New Albany.
New Albany will own and manage the segment of the trail in Floyd County; the rest of the trail will be taken care of by Radius Indiana.
“This (trail) moves us one step closer to connecting the 440,000 people who live within 10 miles of this trail to incredible natural economic and cultural resources across the region,” said Dan Bortner, DNR Director.
Bortner went on to say that Gov. Holcomb has requested an additional $50 million for more trails to be built across the state.
“There’s a reason why Gov. Holcomb and the State of Indiana have been recognized as rail trail champions,” Bortner said. “We see the incredible value that these multiuse trails provide in connecting communities and revving up our economy.”
Monon Trail will start in New Albany, then go through Borden, New Pekin, Salem, Campbellsburg, Saltillo, Orleans and Mitchell.
“This is a historic day for the future of New Albany,” Gahan said. “This regional effort to promote health and connectivity has the added benefit to bring new residents and investments to our city. In fact, you'll soon see some of the new investment that we're talking about.”
