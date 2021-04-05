The Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Department has recently hired three full-time paid staff to work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. New Chapel will also have a full time EMT ready to respond specifically to that area during those hours. New Chapel, as well as Monroe Township volunteers still will respond outside of those hours as well. From left, New Chapel EMT Amber Durham, Monroe Township Volunteer Firefighter Tony Brock, Lieutenant Guy Stoffregen, Battalion Chief Eddie Cissell.