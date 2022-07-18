Heather Barger and Kris Autry, founders and teachers at The Montessori Field School, are bringing forest school grounded in Montessori philosophy to Southern Indiana.
The forest school’s home base will be at Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality. For their launch year, half-day programs are being offered for children ages 3-6 (pre-school, pre-k, and kindergarten) and elementary homeschool children. Enrollment is currently open and programs begin mid-August.
The forest school will offer children a secure space to play, learn, and explore the outdoors through unstructured play and nature-based lessons provided by attentive adult guides.
“These children will holistically develop academically, socially, emotionally, and physically and will become more resilient, more relaxed and motivated to learn. It’s so important for children to have immersive outdoor experiences, and what better place to do that than Mount St. Francis’s 400 acres,” Barger said.
“I wanted to create a space for families who want their kids to have more tree time than screen time. There’s so much pressure for young children to learn more earlier, even technology skills like coding, that they’re missing out on some of the most precious and important parts of childhood. This school is about going back to our roots and building a foundation of joyful, balanced, healthy, curious young people who just know how to be in the world.”
The founders and teachers at The Montessori Field School are Heather Barger and Kris Autry. Heather has been a Montessori educator since 2011 and was born and raised in the Southern Indiana area. She is the mother of two young children and is passionate about creating a school that allows children to spend as much time as possible immersed in the natural world. Kris has been an educator since 2004 and was a Montessori guide for the last 6 years. She finds being in nature calming and neutralizing and is excited to explore the intersection of Montessori and the great outdoors.
For more information about the forest school, visit www.themontessorifieldschool.com or email themontessorifieldschool@gmail.com.
